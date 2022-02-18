Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. judge denies Trump's request to toss Jan 6 incitement lawsuits

02/18/2022 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a lengthy written ruling https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/akpezndgovr/Mehta%20order%20Jan%206%202022.pdf, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said three lawsuits by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers could proceed toward trial.

Mehta agreed to dismiss Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani and Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., who were named as co-defendants, from the lawsuits.

Looming large in the litigation is a Supreme Court case from 1982 holding that presidents are shielded, or immune, from lawsuits over their official acts.

Mehta ruled Trump was not immune from the lawsuits, determining that the then-president's fiery speech before the Capitol attack was not within the scope of his official presidential duties.

"To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step. The court well understands the gravity of its decision," Mehta ruled. "But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent, and the court believes that its decision is consistent with the purposes behind such immunity."

Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and his co-defendants have argued that their remarks preceding the Jan. 6 attack were free speech protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. representatives Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler, have invoked an 1871 law passed to fight the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan that prohibits political intimidation.

The lawsuits alleged a conspiracy between Trump and rioters to halt Congress's certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

Without ruling on the merits of that theory, Mehta said the allegation was sufficiently detailed to proceed toward discovery, a process in which litigants exchange evidence and take testimony.

"From these alleged facts, it is at least plausible to infer that, when he called on rally-goers to march to the Capitol, the President did so with the goal of disrupting lawmakers' efforts to certify the Electoral College votes," Mehta wrote.

Joseph Sellers, an attorney representing the Democratic lawmakers, said the ruling breaks new legal ground and "demonstrates the extraordinary nature of the conduct of which then-President Trump was engaged."

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington and Jan Wolfe in West Palm Beach, Florida; Editing by Howard Goller and Alistair Bell)

By Jacqueline Thomsen and Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pU.S. soy, corn futures extend winning streak; wheat ends mixed
RE
04:37pU.S. judge denies Trump's request to toss Jan 6 incitement lawsuits
RE
04:31pJ&J unit proposes independent exam if it remains in bankruptcy
RE
04:29pIndustrials Down As GE Warns on Inflation, Supply Chain -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:27pWall Street ends lower as investors eye Ukraine conflict
RE
04:25pMaterials Down As Traders Hedge on Inflation, Ukraine Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:20pPurdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 billion in opioid settlement
RE
04:09pCuban tourism industry flounders as sunseekers look elsewhere
RE
04:07pSWIFT banking curbs unlikely to be in initial Russia package, White House says
RE
04:02pFor the week, the s&p 500 fell 1.58%, the dow lost 1.897%, the n…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks slide, bonds rise as Ukraine tensions simmer
3Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS