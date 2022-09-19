Advanced search
U.S. judge denies government bid to stop UnitedHealth Group's plan to buy Change

09/19/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, according to a court filing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. -0.08% 25.47 Delayed Quote.19.22%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.49% 523.55 End-of-day quote.3.76%
