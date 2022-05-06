Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban

05/06/2022 | 10:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a rally in Ohio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter Inc that challenged his suspension from the platform.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco rejected Trump's argument that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Twitter and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he reiterated false claims that his election loss in November was because of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.

Trump's lawyers alleged in a court filing last year that Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate."

At the time of removing Trump's account permanently, Twitter said his tweets had violated the platform's policy barring "glorification of violence." The company said then that Trump's tweets that led to his removal were "highly likely" to encourage people to replicate what happened in the Capitol riots.

Before he was blocked, Trump had more than 88 million followers on Twitter and used it as his social media megaphone.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. offers $15 mln reward for information on Conti ransomware group
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations
RE
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares suffer worst week in 2 months; tech, retail fall
2Luby's, Inc. to Issue a $0.20 Per Share Cash Liquidating Distribution
3UK shares mark worst week since March as economy worries grow
4Dorsey-led Block beats operating profit estimates, shares surge 10%
5SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS