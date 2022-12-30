Advanced search
U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port

12/30/2022 | 05:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay

MIAMI (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960, according to a ruling by a U.S. judge released on Friday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami follows her March ruling that the use of the Havana Cruise Port Terminal constituted trafficking in confiscated property owned by the plaintiff, Delaware-registered Havana Docks Corp.

"Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff Havana Docks Corporation and against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd," reads the decision.

"Plaintiff is awarded $109,848,747.87 in damages," it says, adding that Norwegian should also pay an additional $3 million in legal fees and costs.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Havana Docks had also sued cruise lines Carnival, Royal Caribbean and MSC under the Helms-Burton Act, which allows U.S. nationals to sue over use of property seized in Cuba during the Cold War era.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami)

By Brian Ellsworth


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. -1.84% 12.24 Delayed Quote.-41.47%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP -0.74% 49.43 Delayed Quote.-37.58%
