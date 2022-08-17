Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. judge reinstates Biden administration's federal oil, gas leasing pause

08/17/2022 | 10:06am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. circuit judge on Wednesday reinstated the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters, a key piece of the president's climate change strategy.

The judge, who serves on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, vacated a Louisiana district court decision to block the Interior Department's leasing pause after Louisiana and a dozen states sued the administration established arguing that they would suffer injury from the policy.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 92.54 Delayed Quote.20.13%
WTI -0.01% 87.137 Delayed Quote.15.49%
