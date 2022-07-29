Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 billion sex abuse deal

07/29/2022 | 08:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving

(Reuters) -A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected the Boy Scouts of America's reorganization plan and underlying sex abuse settlement, leaving the national youth organization's ability to emerge from bankruptcy unclear.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, said in a written opinion that she could not approve all aspects of the plan and settlement, which would have established a $2.7 billion trust to compensate more than 80,000 men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders.

Silverstein rejected some aspects of the settlement, saying she could not approve a $250 million settlement between the Boy Scouts and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and could not make determinations related to the Boy Scouts' insurance coverage. The judge suggested that the overall deal was going to take significant time to rework, writing that the Boy Scouts "have some decisions to make."

Silverstein's ruling follows more than two years of Chapter 11 proceedings for the youth group, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after being hit by a flood of sexual abuse lawsuits when several U.S. states passed laws allowing accusers to sue over allegations dating back decades. Since the outset of the case, more than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed.

Those claimants became creditors of the organization, who had to sign off on any plans to restructure and exit bankruptcy.

The amount of money claimants stood to gain from the $2.7 billion trust would depend on the severity of the alleged abuse, as well as where and when it occurred, among other factors. Claimants could receive as little as $3,500 or up to $2.7 million for the most severe cases, according to court papers.

The Boy Scouts has apologized and said the organization is committed to fulfilling their "social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate survivors."

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Sandra Maler and Daniel Wallis)

By Dietrich Knauth and Maria Chutchian


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/29Mexican manufacturing tumbles as price hikes bite
RE
07/29Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
RE
07/29Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north
RE
07/29Abortion ban passes West Virginia senate, heads back to house
RE
07/29Australia PM unveils draft Indigenous recognition referendum question
RE
07/29Cree singer reflects on 'speaking the law' to Pope Francis
RE
07/29U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 billion sex abuse deal
RE
07/29Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north
RE
07/29U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries
RE
07/29U.S. says it will limit size of semiconductor chips grants
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 billion sex abuse deal
2Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north
3Analysis-Same dire problems, new chief: Can Argentina solve economy rid..
4Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
5If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts s..

HOT NEWS