U.S. judge says Florida can't ban cruise ship's 'vaccine passport' program

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise
Line Holdings Ltd. to demand that passengers show
written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a
ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's
effort to ban "vaccine passports."
In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, U.S. District
Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely
prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban, signed
into law by DeSantis in May, jeopardizes public health and is an
unconstitutional infringement on Norwegian's rights.
The judge blocked DeSantis from enforcing the law against
Norwegian, allowing the cruise ship operator to proceed with a
plan to resume port activity in Miami on Aug. 15. Violations of
the law could have triggered a penalty of $5,000 per passenger,
potentially adding up to millions of dollars per cruise.
Raymond Treadwill, a lawyer for DeSantis, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ruling comes as big business and some government
entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant
of the coronavirus with vaccination requirements, prompting
legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians.
"We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law
and the science as we did and granted the Company's motion for
preliminary injunction allowing us to operate cruises from
Florida with 100% vaccinated guests and crew," the company's
executive vice president Daniel S. Farkas said in the
statement.
Norwegian has said Florida's law would prevent the company
from ensuring at least 95% of passengers were vaccinated so it
could comply with health regulations when it conducts its first
post-pandemic voyage from Miami on Aug. 15.
DeSantis has become a national figure for opposing pandemic
restrictions, even as the Republican governor's state has become
a hotbed of infections and hospitalizations have hit record
levels.
He has argued that Florida law prevents discrimination and
protects privacy by preventing businesses, schools or
governments from demanding proof of immunity in return for
service.
Norwegian has said the law was not about protecting
passengers but scoring political points.
Norwegian is ramping up its return to cruises, which the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shut down in
March 2020 with its "No Sail" order.
In order to sail, Norwegian has attested to the CDC it would
confirm that at least 95% of passengers have been vaccinated.
Norwegian said the law violates the company's First
Amendment right to interact with customers and does not prevent
discrimination because the company would have to segregate and
mask passengers who declined to prove they were vaccinated.
The state argued that Norwegian could have opted, as rival
cruise operators did, to seek CDC approval through a process of
running simulated voyages and applying other COVID-19 protocols
such as masking indoors.
