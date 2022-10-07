U.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent

HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge could rule soon
on a final auction schedule that could force a breakup of
Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum, the seventh-largest U.S. oil
refiner by capacity, according to court filings.
U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark last year approved the
sale of shares in Citgo's parent to pay Canadian miner
Crystallex $970 million owed from an expropriation judgment for
its assets in Venezuela. Citgo is the crown jewel of Venezuela's
overseas assets.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC) has blocked thus far any transfer of ownership or
control in Venezuelan assets in the United States and it is
unclear whether an auction would go ahead with its acceptance.
The judge has indicated he would provide for a period of up
to six months for the special master overseeing the share sale
to obtain consent from OFAC. The master could propose to move
ahead even without OFAC approval. But the uncertainty would
likely prevent some investors from considering a bid.
The judge's proposed marketing and sales process allows for
a stalking-horse bid - a starting bid on the assets that acts as
an effective reserve bid - and for the sale of some or all of
the Citgo parent's shares. The number of shares sold would be
enough to cover the $970 million judgment.
Citgo Petroleum was valued at about $10 billion in 2014.
Many companies are owed money following a wave of
expropriations and nationalizations under late President Hugo
Chavez and are circling Citgo, Venezuela's most valuable foreign
asset.
On Friday, Koch Minerals and Koch Nitrogen jointly asked
Stark for an order to seize the Citgo parent shares to satisfy
their $387 million judgment against Venezuela. Miner Gold
Reserve Inc also registered its $713 million award with the
court on Wednesday, signaling it hopes to piggyback on a
Crystallex auction.
Holders of Venezuela's 2020 bonds and lawyers for
ConocoPhillips, which has a $1.2 billion judgment
against Venezuela, have been included in the court's
deliberations on the sale process.
Stark has six times revised proposals establishing the sale
and bidding process. There was no order posted Friday; an
attorney involved in the matter said one could come any day.
On Sept. 29, Stark had said "The Court anticipates signing
an updated Proposed Sale Procedure Order on or about October 7."
If approved, the calendar could see formal bids due in
seven months and a court hearing to accept the high bid within
nine months after the court-set launch date, according to a
court filing. The entire procedure includes marketing, bidding
and notifications to parties.
Stark had previously approved hiring investment banker
Evercore Group to conduct the auction.
Spokespeople for Citgo and Crystallex did not have an
immediate comment. Conoco declined to comment.
