U.S. judge will not block CDC's new COVID-19 residential eviction ban

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday
rejected a bid to block a residential eviction moratorium put in
place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), despite raising questions about the new
order's legality.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on
procedural grounds is a win for the Biden administration. She
said the realtor groups must go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia to challenge the new 60-day CDC
moratorium set to expire on Oct. 3.
Under heavy political pressure, the CDC reversed course on
Aug. 3 and issued a slightly narrower eviction moratorium just
three days after the prior one expired. The current moratorium
covers nearly 92% of U.S. counties, but that could change based
on COVID-19 conditions.
More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households
are currently behind on rental payments, according to a study,
and collectively owe more than $20 billion to landlords.
Friedrich in May declared the CDC eviction moratorium, which
was first issued in September 2020, unlawful but delayed her
ruling from immediately taking effect.
In June, a divided Supreme Court agreed to let the CDC
moratorium remain in effect after the agency announced it would
allow the ban to expire on July 31.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued a concurring
opinion saying that in his view extending the CDC moratorium
past July 31 would need "clear and specific congressional
authorization (via new legislation)."
Before that, the appeals court had issued a ruling upholding
a decision to put Friedrich's ruling on hold.
Landlord groups argued Kavanaugh's ruling meant Friedrich
should immediately block the new moratorium.
Friedrich said she would have blocked the eviction order but
for the appeals court ruling.
"The court’s hands are tied. The Supreme Court did not issue
a controlling opinion in this case, and circuit precedent
provides that the votes of dissenting justices may not be
combined with that of a concurring justice to create binding
law," she wrote.
The CDC declined to comment on Friday and the White House
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)