Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses

04/14/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: El Shafee Elsheikh, accused of being a member of the ISIS Beatles cell, attends testimony in his trial in U.S. federal court in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A member of a group of Islamic State militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a U.S. court on Thursday.

A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a trial in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges against Elsheikh, a former UK citizen, carry a potential death sentence, but U.S. prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek the death penalty.

Elsheikh was one of four militants belonging to the four-member Islamic State cell. The cell garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pUkraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
RE
01:37pOil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports
RE
01:35pU.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses
RE
01:34pMusk says wants to limit spam and scam bots on twitter- ted talk…
RE
01:33pMusk says should be cautious with permanent bans on twitter- ted…
RE
01:32pU.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses
RE
01:32pMusk says twitter code should be on github- ted talk…
RE
01:31pMusk says twitter should match laws of the country- ted talk…
RE
01:30pMusk says having a trusted public platform is 'extremely importa…
RE
01:29pUkraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2Musk makes $43 bln offer for Twitter, a free speech push
3Analyst recommendations: Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W...
4Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam; banks report mixed ea..
5Russia to tow stricken warship to port after what Ukraine says was miss..

HOT NEWS