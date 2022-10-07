U.S. labor market charges ahead as nonfarm payrolls rise solidly, jobless rate falls

(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
Nonfarm payrolls increase 263,000 in September
Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% from 3.7%
Average hourly earning rise 0.3%; up 5.0% year-on-year
Average workweek unchanged at 34.5 hours
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth slowed
moderately in September while the unemployment rate dropped to
3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal
Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign
for a while.
Though the decline in the jobless rate from 3.7% in August
was partly because of people leaving the workforce, fewer
Americans worked part-time for economic reasons last month, the
Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on
Friday. The labor market continues to show resilience despite
the Fed's stiff interest rate hikes, which are slowing demand.
"The labor market continues to run stubbornly hot," said
Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan in New York.
"The super-tight hiring conditions are generating wage and
nominal income growth that is inconsistent with getting
inflation back down to a more acceptable rate."
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month after
rising by an unrevised 315,000 in August, the survey of
establishments showed. While that was the lowest since April
2021, job gains exceeded the monthly average of 167,000 in the
2010s. Job growth has averaged 420,000 per month this year.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 250,000 jobs
added, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high
as 375,000. The unemployment rate was seen unchanged at 3.7%.
President Joe Biden said the job gains were "an encouraging
sign that we are transitioning to stable, steady growth."
The employment report suggested the economy was not in
recession despite gross domestic product contracting in the
first half. But risks of a downturn next year are mounting as
the Fed ramps up its fight against inflation.
The U.S. central bank has hiked its policy rate from
near-zero at the beginning of this year to the current range of
3.00% to 3.25%. September's consumer price report next Thursday
will help policymakers to assess their progress in taming
inflation ahead of their Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.
Last month's broad increase in employment was led by the
leisure and hospitality industry, where payrolls increased by
83,000 jobs. The bulk of the gains were at restaurants and bars.
Still, leisure and hospitality employment remains 1.1 million
jobs below its pre-pandemic level.
Healthcare added 60,000 jobs in September, returning
employment in the sector back to its pre-pandemic level.
Employment in the professional and business services industry
increased by 46,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 22,000 jobs, while
construction created 19,000 positions, despite the housing
market being hammered by the higher borrowing costs.
There were also gains in wholesale trade employment, but the
financial activities industry shed 8,000 jobs, while the
transportation and warehousing sector lost 7,900. Retail
employment fell by 1,100 jobs. Government payrolls dropped by
25,000 jobs.
"The economy did not fall into recession the first half of
2022, nor did it fall into recession in the third quarter," said
Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College. "Yet,
the inveterate recession predictors just keep moving their
recession date into the future."
Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar rose
against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.
WOMEN LEAVE WORKFORCE
Financial markets have almost priced-in a fourth 75-basis
points rate increase at next month's Fed meeting, according to
CME's FedWatch Tool.
The labor market's resilience has been attributed to a
reluctance by businesses to lay off workers following
difficulties hiring in the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic
forced some people out of the workforce, partly due to prolonged
illness caused by the virus.
While government data this week showed job openings dropped
by 1.1 million, the largest decline since April 2020, to 10.1
million on the last day of August, there are still 4 million
more vacancies than there are unemployed Americans. An Institute
for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed several
services industries reporting labor shortages in September.
Economists say businesses have been backfilling open
positions as they struggled to expand headcount to match
increased demand for their products, driving up job gains.
The household survey from which the unemployment rate is
derived showed 57,000 people left the labor force last month,
which helped to pull down the unemployment rate. About 390,000
women aged 20 and over dropped out.
As a result, the labor force participation rate, or the
proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are
looking for one, slipped to 62.3% from 62.4% in August. It is
1.1 percentage points below its February 2020 level.
The participation rate for women 20 years or over fell to
58.0% from 58.4% in August.
Other details of the household survey were strong. Household
employment increased strongly and the number of people working
part-time for economic reasons dropped 306,000 to 3.8 million.
That led to a broader measure of unemployment, which
includes people who want to work but have given up searching and
those working part-time because they cannot find full-time
employment, declining to 6.7% from 7.0% in August.
With the labor market still tight, wage gains remained
solid. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% after a similar
rise in August. That lowered the annual increase in wages to
5.0% from 5.2% in August. The average workweek was unchanged at
34.5 hours for the fourth straight month.
Though earnings growth has slowed from a peak of 5.6% in
March, the Atlanta Fed's wage tracker, viewed as a more reliable
measure because it controls for compositional effects like skill
level, occupation and geography, is running at 6.7%.
"The good news from a growth perspective is that the
strength of the labor market is keeping the aggregate household
paycheck in positive territory, even taking into account
elevated inflation," said Eric Winograd, a senior economist at
AllianceBernstein in New York.
"That's an important argument in favor of a soft or at least
a softish economic landing still being possible."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea
Ricci)