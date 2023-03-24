Deposits at large U.S. banks totaled $10.74 trillion in the week ending March 15, up from $10.67 trillion a week earlier. Deposits at small banks totaled $5.46 trillion, down from $5.58 trillion.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Reuters) - Deposits at the top 25 U.S. banks rose in the week ending March 15, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank the previous Friday, while deposits at smaller banks fell, data released Friday by the Federal Reserve shows.
Deposits at large U.S. banks totaled $10.74 trillion in the week ending March 15, up from $10.67 trillion a week earlier. Deposits at small banks totaled $5.46 trillion, down from $5.58 trillion.
