U.S. launches $3.5 bln program to speed development of up carbon removal tech

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department
launched a program on Thursday to fund four large-scale projects
across the country that can remove carbon dioxide from the air,
investing $3.5 billion in a nascent technology the Biden
administration says is necessary to meet a goal of achieving net
zero emissions by mid century.
The agency released a formal notice saying it would fund the
$3.5 billion program created by the 2021 Bipartisan
Infrastucture Law that would create four regional direct air
capture hubs to spur the widespread deployment of the technology
and carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure.
The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
released a report last month that said the world will need
“carbon dioxide removal” technologies - ranging from planting
trees that soak up carbon to grow, to costly technologies to
suck carbon dioxide directly from the air to meet global goals
to curb climate change.
“The UN's latest climate report made clear that removing
legacy carbon pollution from the air through direct air capture
and safely storing it is an essential weapon in our fight
against the climate crisis,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer
Granholm.
Carbon removal technology has gained major attention and
investment in recent months. There are three major direct air
capture projects under development that have emerged in North
America and Europe but they are only sucking up small amounts of
CO2 from the air currently.
Earlier this year, technology firms Google, Shopify, Meta,
and Stripe launched a $1 billion fund that will buy carbon
removal credits over the next decade as a way to incentivize
rapid deployment of the technology.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk last year offered
inventors $100 million in prize money to develop new carbon
removal technologies.
The DOE said that by midcentury, carbon removal will need to
be deployed at the gigaton scale, meaning it would need to be
able to sequester the equivalent of emissions from approximately
250 million vehicles driven in one year.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici)