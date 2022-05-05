U.S. launches office to battle discriminatory impact of pollution

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on
Thursday said it was forming a new office to help low-income
areas and communities of color battle the disproportionate
impact of pollution and reversing a Trump-era environmental
enforcement policy which critics said made it harder to hold big
polluters accountable and deter future violations.
At a news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said
the Justice Department would restore the use of so-called
"supplemental environmental projects."
Such projects are sometimes added as a condition in civil
settlements, and they require the offending company to go beyond
paying a fine by agreeing to fund a project that will also help
support the harmed community and reduce public health risks.
"Although violations of our environmental laws can happen
anywhere, communities of color, indigenous communities and
low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused
by environmental crime, pollution and climate change," he said.
"For far too long, these communities have faced barriers to
accessing the justice they deserve."
Violations can include cancer-causing toxic air pollutants,
inadequate wastewater management and harmful emissions in public
schools, officials said.
On Wednesday, 55 environmental groups sent a letter to
congressional leaders citing a decline in federal environmental
enforcement activity.
In the letter, they urged Congress to approve President Joe
Biden's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's
office of enforcement, David Uhlmann, who has been awaiting
confirmation for more than a year.
Cynthia Ferguson, an attorney from the department's
Environment and Natural Resources Division's Environmental
Enforcement Section, will lead the new office.
During President Donald Trump's tenure, the former head of
the department's environmental division, Jeffrey Bossert Clark,
implemented controversial policies ranging from limits on the
department's pursuit of criminal environmental cases to a ban on
supplemental environmental projects in civil settlements.
Most of those policies have since been undone.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Susan Heavey and Howard Goller)