STORY: Cars were burned out and buildings damaged after a U.S. air strike hit this Northern Iraqi town on the border with Syria overnight.

Locals said this residential area was used by armed groups to store large amounts of weapons.

The U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people.

This was in retaliation for a deadly attack that killed three U.S. soldiers.

The strikes, which included the use of long-range B-1 bombers flown from the United States, were the first in response to the attack last weekend in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, and more U.S. military operations are expected in the coming days.

Iran's interior minister Ahmad Vahidi said Saturday the strikes would lead to the flames of the resistance, and that Washington should act wisely.

Iraq summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal protest.

The strikes intensified a conflict that has spread into the region since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian militant group's deadly assault on Israel on Oct. 7.

An Iraqi state security force which includes Iran-backed groups said 16 of its members were killed.

While a Syrian group that reports on war in the country said 23 were killed while guarding the targeted locations.

Despite the strikes, the Pentagon has said it does not want war with Iran and does not believe Tehran wants war either.