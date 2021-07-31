U.S. lawmaker spends night outside Capitol to protest return of evictions

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Cori
Bush, who was evicted three times and lived in her car with her
two children before her career in politics, spent a sleepless
night on the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the end on Saturday
of a pandemic freeze on evictions.
Bush, a progressive Democrat who won her Missouri seat last
year, managed about an hour of sleep sitting upright on a camp
chair. Two other progressive lawmakers -- Representatives Ilhan
Omar and Ayanna Pressley -- showed up to support her.
Bush remained outside the Capitol on Saturday afternoon
urging an Instagram audience to join her demand that Congress,
President Joe Biden or the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention stop the moratorium from expiring https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-house-take-up-residential-eviction-moratorium-extension-2021-07-30.
"Today, by midnight, if nothing happens, if no other action
is taken from the House, or the Senate or the administration, 7
million people will be at risk for evictions," the Black
congresswoman said. "I've been there myself."
People are at risk of eviction because of unpaid rent that
accrued during the pandemic, when many lost jobs due to the
economic fallout. The CDC imposed the moratorium 11 months ago
in part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through
crowding in shelters and homes of people who would take in
others.
The House of Representatives adjourned for a seven-week
August recess on Friday without renewing the moratorium after a
Republican congressman blocked a motion to extend it until Oct.
18. Lacking sufficient support, including among some Democrats,
House Democrats opted not to bring legislation to a vote.
Biden on Thursday had asked Congress to extend the
moratorium and made clear that his administration would not
extend it again without congressional approval.
More than 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind
on $20 billion in rental payments, according to a study by the
Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.
Opponents of extending the moratorium note the mounting
pressure on landlords who have had to keep up with mortgage,
insurance and tax payments without rent coming in.
Bush said she had long expected the CDC would extend the
moratorium. She now hoped to get enough other lawmakers to help
her convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back
into session and act.
"We need to buy some time so that we can talk to moderate
Democrats and ... see how we can work together to get this
done," she told reporters.
She had not heard from Pelosi, who told reporters Friday
that she believed the CDC could extend the moratorium.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and
Cynthia Osterman)