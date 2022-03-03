U.S. lawmakers demand HSBC explain actions against Hong Kong activists, Americans

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Influential U.S. lawmakers
have demanded that one of the world's biggest banks, HSBC
Holdings Plc, explain its actions in freezing accounts
of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, moves that could leave it
liable to severe sanctions under U.S. law.
The bipartisan group of six senators and seven members of
the House of Representatives from the Congressional-Executive
Commission on China, made the call in a letter sent on Monday to
Noel Quinn, group chief executive of HSBC, which has its
headquarters in London.
"We are writing raise questions and concerns about HSBC's
business practices in Hong Kong and globally, including
restrictions placed on the accounts of American citizens and the
freezing of accounts of Hong Kong activists, independent media,
and civic groups," the lawmakers, led by CECC chairs Senator
Jeff Merkley and Representative Jim McGovern, wrote.
The letter, released by CECC on Thursday, referenced a
public pledge of support in 2020 by then HSBC Asia Pacific's
chief executive, Peter Wong, for a draconian National Security
Law China imposed on Hong Kong.
"Since his statement in June 2020, the Hong Kong authorities
have put almost the entirety of the city's opposition figures
behind bars and denied bail to most," the letter said.
"The government further disqualified and arrested previously
elected legislators and district councilors, and went on to
rewrite electoral rules to allow only 'patriots' fully vetted by
the national security police to run in future elections."
HSBC had also frozen bank accounts of activists, independent
media, and civic groups, many of which were forced to close or
end operations, it said. The lawmakers said they had been told
that accounts of U.S. citizens had been restricted, including at
HSBC branches in the United States, and this required "immediate
rectification" if true.
The letter added that holders of British National (Overseas)
passports had been denied the ability to withdraw pension funds
from HSBC when leaving Hong Kong for Britain, "which raises
questions whether HSBC is aiding and abetting the government’s
policy to restrain exit."
The letter called on HSBC to justify its actions and to
state whether they were taken at the request of Hong Kong
authorities or Chinese officials.
HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say the National Security
Law has brought stability to the city after mass anti-government
protests.
The 2020 U.S. Hong Kong Autonomy Act requires mandatory
sanctions on persons and entities that directly undermine Hong
Kong’s autonomy and secondary sanctions on banks that do
business with those entities and persons.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in
Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)