WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders on Thursday invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to address Congress on April 27 during his trip to the United States.

Yoon is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden during a state visit on April 26, a trip the White house said would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and highlight Washington's commitment to South Korea.

The leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate said they issued the invitation to a joint meeting of Congress to mark the anniversary, according to a statement.

"The relationship between the United States and the Republic of Korea is one of great importance and significance," they said.

The lawmakers praised Yoon for strengthening the countries' partnership and said they wanted to give him a platform to discuss the future of the U.S.-Korea alliance.

Yoon's spokesperson said last month that the first state visit to the United States by a South Korean president since 2011 would mark a "historic milestone" for the alliance.

It will be the second state visit of Biden's administration after one by French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

