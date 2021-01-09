U.S. lawmakers say police downplayed threat of violence before Capitol siege

(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
Jan 8 (Reuters) - As the mob swarmed into the U.S. Capitol,
Pennsylvania congresswoman Susan Wild took cover, squeezing into
a tight aisle in an upper-floor gallery and inching across the
floor as supporters of President Donald Trump banged on the
doors.
“That was when it really started to get scary,” said Wild,
63, describing Wednesday’s dramatic siege of the complex that
houses the U.S. Congress. After she fumbled to work a gas mask
and briefly lost a shoe while dragging herself toward a door to
evacuate, gunfire rang out. Police shouted, “Get down. Get down.
Get down!” as people screamed, Wild said in an interview with
Reuters.
Moments earlier, as hundreds of rioters stormed the
building, U.S. Capitol Police officers barricaded the lawmakers
inside the chamber of the House of Representatives, where they
had just started the final certification of electoral votes
showing Democrat Joe Biden had beaten Trump in the November
election.
“It wasn’t until things really escalated that there was a
kind of a panicky state,” said the Pennsylvania Democrat.
A day after the historic security breach of the iconic domed
building that houses the U.S. House and Senate, lawmakers told
harrowing tales of their escapes from grave danger in the deadly
mob assault that many say was incited by Trump. Several told
Reuters that top Capitol security officials had assured them
they would be safe ahead of the planned protests and that
everything was under control.
As recriminations began in Congress, officials at other
branches of government said they could have provided more people
to secure the Capitol – but no one from the Capitol Police
asked. A senior U.S. defense official said that the Pentagon had
been in touch with the Capitol police last week and as late as
Sunday but were told that they would not require assistance from
the National Guard.
"We asked more than once, and the final return that we got
on Sunday,” January 3, “was that they would not be asking DOD
(the Department of Defense) for assistance," said Kenneth
Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and
global security.
The siege that left five people dead, including a police
officer, and up to 60 officers injured, prompted lawmakers to
demand an investigation into security lapses. Fallout has been
swift. The Capitol Police chief will resign. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi said the House sergeant at arms would resign. And top
Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said he would fire the Senate
sergeant at arms.
In interviews with Reuters and in public statements,
lawmakers fumed over the failure of the Capitol Police - a
2,000-member force dedicated to guarding the Capitol Grounds -
and other agencies. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s closest
allies and chief defenders, said the invaders, many carrying
weapons or unsearched backpacks, “could have blown the building
up. They could have killed us all. They could have destroyed the
government.”
“How could we not be prepared?” he asked at a news
conference. If the Capitol Police had been in the military, he
said, “they would have been relieved of their commands and most
likely court-martialed” and tried for crimes in a military
court.
Capitol Police did not respond to a request for comment on
Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, U.S. Capitol Police Chief
Steven Sund released a statement praising his officers’ response
to an overwhelming situation. The department, he said, had a
“robust plan” to handle “anticipated First Amendment
activities.”
Sund, who on Thursday agreed to resign, described the “mass
riots” as “criminal” and said the officers were “heroic given
the situation.”
‘DOING THE BEST WE CAN’
For weeks, Trump had urged supporters to show up for a
“wild” march to “Save America” in the nation’s capital on Jan.
6. In his speech that day, he repeated baseless claims of voter
fraud in the election won by Democrat Joe Biden and exhorted his
supporters to “fight.”
Despite danger signs leading up to Trump’s rally, several
lawmakers told Reuters that top Capitol security officials had
assured them in meetings they did not expect violence at the
event. No one could get on the Capitol grounds and police had
plenty of manpower to handle any incidents, the lawmakers said
security officials told them.
Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services
Committee, said she had repeatedly warned Police Chief Sund and
other police officials about growing evidence that right-wing
extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers planned
to descend on the nation’s capital. There had been pervasive
chatter on the web and social media platforms, she said, focused
on how these groups would try to sneak weapons into the District
of Columbia.
The California Democrat said she initiated a one-hour
telephone call with Sund on Dec. 31. “They had assured us that
everything would be under control,” Waters told Reuters in an
interview.
She called Sund again during the riots, while barricaded in
her office with her staff. She said she was frightened and
furious at the lack of communication from police. Sund offered
little comfort, she said.
As she watched the events unfold on the television in her
office, Waters described the scenes to the chief as they talked.
The chief, who seemed calm, told Waters several times, “We are
doing the best we can.” She responded: “It’s not good enough,”
and hung up.
Reuters was unable to reach Sund for comment Thursday
evening.
Tim Ryan, a Democratic Representative from Ohio, was working
in his Capitol office when the mob stormed the building on
Wednesday. He said that ahead of Trump’s rally, he too had
conversations with the Capitol Police chief and the Senate’s
sergeant at arms, who both assured him they weren’t anticipating
violence and had taken precautions to keep demonstrators away
from the Capitol.
“The next thing you know, you turn on the TV and they’re
swinging from the Capitol building with flags,” Ryan said in a
video news conference with reporters.
Ryan questioned whether officials performed an adequate
threat assessment and intelligence gathering ahead of the
planned protests. He said he expressed concerns about possible
violence to the top Capitol security officials leading up to the
event, but was told the protests would be “pretty vanilla” with
“maybe some dustups.”
OFFERS OF HELP TURNED AWAY
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said that there had been no
military contingency planning for the Capitol because the
Capitol Police had not made any requests in the lead-up to the
protests.
Defense officials also said that intelligence reports
provided by law enforcement did not suggest any threats of the
kind of violence that broke out Wednesday. The reports’
estimates of expected crowds varied wildly - from 2,000 to
80,000, they said.
"It was all over the board,” McCarthy said, noting the
military relies on law enforcement for information on potential
threats in a protest. “So it was very challenging.”
The actual turnout was difficult to estimate but crowds
numbered in the thousands, enough to easily overwhelm police
when the Capitol was stormed.
Rapuano said there had been some mention of social media
discussions on pro-Trump online forums about Jan. 6
demonstrations during interagency meetings that were chaired by
the Department of Justice. But "overall the assessment that we
got repeatedly was no indication of significant, significant
violent protest."
Sources familiar with planning at the Homeland Security and
Justice departments also said the agencies were not asked to
provide security forces for the Capitol beforehand, in contrast
to their deployment during last summer’s racial justice
protests. The Justice Department sent 500 law enforcement
officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and four other
offices to the Capitol on Wednesday – but only after the rioting
was under way.
Former Washington Police Chief Charles Ramsey said the
breach reflected poor planning and a failure of leadership.
“The outside of the Capitol should’ve looked like a scene
from the ‘Game of Thrones,’” Ramsey told Reuters, referring to
the popular - and violent - television series. “They would’ve
already been on the ground and had the gear on. They would’ve
been ready.”
INADEQUATE WARNINGS
Congresswoman Nikema Williams had arrived on Sunday at the
Capitol for her first day as Georgia’s newly elected Democratic
representative. She remembered staring up at the ceilings and
taking pictures, thinking, “I’m in a building where I feel
secure and safe, and nobody’s getting through here,” she told
Reuters.
That sense of security was shattered days later. She arrived
early on Wednesday to avoid the expected crowds and wasn’t
concerned. She was watching the vote on a TV in her office and
realized something was wrong when she saw House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi escorted away.
She said the official security emails were vague and lacked
specifics about what was happening. “If it hadn’t been for
Twitter, and the group texts and emails that I was in, I would
not have any information,” she said.
New Congressman Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, said he had
stronger security protocols and briefings at a New York City
middle school where he served as principal. He said members of
Congress were advised to arrive at their offices early and stay
inside the buildings because of the expected protests, but
received no security briefings and no communication about
possible dangers inside the building.
“It was a debacle,“ he said. “To come to Congress, which
should be the most secure place in the country, and be here for
three days and the Capitol gets breached, I’m blown away.”
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Linda So, Michael Berens and
Andrea Januta
Additional reporting by Joseph Tanfani, John Shiffman, Idrees
Ali and Mark Hosenball
Editing by Jason Szep and Brian Thevenot)