U.S. lawmakers seek repeal of Biden solar tariff waiver

Jan 26 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers
in the House of Representatives on Thursday will introduce a
resolution to repeal President Joe Biden's suspension of import
tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations,
according to a statement provided to Reuters.
The move is aimed at propping up domestic solar
manufacturers, which have struggled to compete with cheap panels
made overseas - often by Chinese companies. The measure is being
introduced under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a law that
allows Congress to reverse federal rules with a simple majority.
"We cannot allow foreign solar manufacturers to violate
trade law, especially when it comes at the expense of American
workers and businesses," Representative Dan Kildee of Michigan,
a Democrat, said in a statement.
A Commerce Department probe last year found that some solar
panel makers were dodging U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods by
moving their products through Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and
Vietnam. New proposed duties on imports from those countries
will not kick in until June of 2024 because of a two-year waiver
from Biden.
Kildee is introducing the CRA with three Republicans - Bill
Posey of Florida, Garret Graves of Louisiana, and Bob Latta of
Ohio, as well as two other Democrats - Bill Pascrell of New
Jersey and Terri Sewell of Alabama.
A CRA bill expires if it is not passed within 60 days of its
introduction and prevents the federal government from issuing a
rule that's "substantially the same form" in the future.
A repeal of the policy would be a blow to U.S. solar project
developers, who have argued that tariffs on imports from
Southeast Asia would increase their costs and freeze development
of the clean energy projects needed to meet Biden's ambitious
climate change goals.
The four nations account for about 80% of U.S. panel
supplies.
Responding to those concerns, Biden last year waived tariffs
on solar products from the four Asian nations as the Commerce
Department was considering whether those imports were
circumventing duties on goods made in China and violating U.S.
trade law.
Months later, the Commerce Department issued a preliminary
decision to extend existing tariffs on Chinese solar products to
goods from those nations.
The White House has said the tariff exemption will serve as
a bridge while the U.S. sector ramps up. Biden's Inflation
Reduction Act, passed last year, includes big incentives for
domestic manufacturing of clean energy products.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
