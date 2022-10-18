Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
U.S. lawmakers set hearing on big grocery merger amid fears of price hikes

10/18/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Traders work as screens display the trading information for Kroger and Albertsons on the floor of the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators who scrutinize antitrust issues expressed "serious concerns" about grocery company Kroger Co's plan to buy rival Albertsons Cos Inc, and said that they would hold a hearing on the $25 billion deal.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, and Mike Lee, the panel's top Republican, said that the hearing would take place in November.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. 1.17% 26.74 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
KROGER 2.49% 43.16 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
