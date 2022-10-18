U.S. lawmakers set hearing on big grocery merger amid fears of price hikes
10/18/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators who scrutinize antitrust issues expressed "serious concerns" about grocery company Kroger Co's plan to buy rival Albertsons Cos Inc, and said that they would hold a hearing on the $25 billion deal.
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, and Mike Lee, the panel's top Republican, said that the hearing would take place in November.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)