U.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Members of Congress will meet
Thursday to open negotiations on a compromise measure that
would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies
and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology, a source
told Reuters.
The Senate passed its version of the bill in June 2021,
while the House passed a similar bill in February. More than 100
House and Senate lawmakers have been named to a "conference
committee" that will meet for the first time Thursday.
Congressional aides said it could still take months before a
final agreement is reached.
A persistent shortage of chips has disrupted the automotive
and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back
production.
"It's crazy it's taken this long," Senator Mark Warner told
Reuters on Thursday. He noted that since the United States began
considering incentives, other countries like Germany have
announced and finalized new chips incentives.
Warner said some major investments in new U.S. chip
production could be jeopardized without action from Congress.
On Wednesday, the Senate made more than two dozen motions to
instruct negotiators on a range of issues.
Although the motions were not binding, they convey a sense
of what senators would like to see in the final bill and what
could keep it from getting enough votes to become law.
The Senate bill approved in June had $52 billion for chips
and authorized another $200 billion to boost U.S. scientific and
technological innovation, but then stalled in the House.
The House passed a version in February that had $52 billion
in chips funding but significant differences on other science
and technology provisions.
That measure included a number of trade proposals not in the
Senate bill. The House bill would also impose additional
sanctions on China for its treatment of Uyghurs.
