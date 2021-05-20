U.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers plan to
introduce a bill on Thursday that would create a tax credit for
lower-carbon sustainable aviation fuel, which they hope will
slash emissions of greenhouse gases from the aviation industry.
The legislation, seen by Reuters, would impose a tax
incentive of up to $2.00 for every gallon produced of
sustainable aviation fuel, which can be made from feedstocks
such as grease, animal fats and plant oils. That price would
make it one of the most expensive subsidies for clean fuel.
The United States uses about 45 million gallons per day of
jet fuel, or about 6% of total petroleum use, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
U.S. Representatives Brad Schneider, a Democrat from
Illinois; Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Michigan; and Julia
Brownley, a Democrat from California, are expected to introduce
the bill.
Lawmakers have been pushing for measures to fight climate
change as President Joe Biden's administration has called for
the U.S. economy to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by
2050, meaning removing as much carbon from the atmosphere as is
emitted.
It was not immediately clear whether the sustainable
aviation fuel bill would have Republican support. Schneider said
on Thursday in a press conference that the representatives were
working on building bipartisan support for the bill.
Republicans have opposed the administration's climate
policies, arguing they risk damaging the economy by hurting the
drilling and mining industries.
Airlines and renewable fuel companies in recent months have
been lobbying the federal government to support development of
sustainable aviation fuel, saying this is necessary to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft.
Air travel contributes around 2% of global emissions,
according to the Air Transport Action Group, a coalition of
aviation experts focused on sustainability issues.
Climate groups such as the Environmental Defense Fund and
the World Wildlife Fund, as well as industry groups like United
Airlines and Airlines for America support the bill.
A coalition of more than 50 groups, including energy
companies such as World Energy, Neste and LanzaJet and delivery
companies FedEx Express and the United Parcel Service, sent a
letter on Thursday to the representatives, voicing their support
for the bill.
"The sustainable aviation fuel blenders tax credit
legislation is a practical solution that can be immediately
deployed, accelerate the production and use of SAF, and help
ensure that Americans can keep flying both affordably and with a
much smaller carbon footprint," Jeremy Baines, president of
Neste US, said in an email to Reuters.
While U.S. sustainable aviation fuel use has risen in recent
years, it remains a fraction of the larger traditional
petroleum-based jet fuel market.
Producers of sustainable aviation fuel can earn the tax
credit if the fuel achieves at least a 50% lifecycle greenhouse
gas emissions reduction compared with petroleum-based jet fuel,
according to the legislation.
The credit would expire at the end of 2031.
A coalition of trade groups representing pilots, flight
attendants and other aviation industry personnel, sent a letter
and documents on Tuesday to Congressional committee members that
outlined ways to reduce carbon emissions. Solutions included the
tax credit.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Stephanie
Kelly in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)