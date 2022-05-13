Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. lawmakers to travel to Europe over N.Ireland worries-Guardian

05/13/2022 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The EU and Union Jack flags are flown outside the Houses of Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Congress members will travel to London and other capitals as concerns grow in Washington about the tensions caused by Britain's post-Brexit stand-off with the European Union over Northern Ireland, the Guardian newspaper said.

At least half a dozen representatives from Congress will hold a meetings in Brussels, Dublin, London and Belfast within days, the Guardian said.

The delegation will be headed by Richard Neal who chairs the Ways and Means Committee which has powers over trade deals, the newspaper said.

Last year U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there could be no trade deal between the United States and Britain if the Northern Ireland peace agreement was destroyed.

Senior British politicians want to overhaul the agreement on trade between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom that they signed up to in order to get Brexit done. They have warned they might have to take unilateral action.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday that the possibility of Britain acting unilaterally was "of serious concern" and any move to scrap the agreement would be "unacceptable".

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aTunisian president hints he will not accept foreign observers in next elections
RE
03:27aNigerian student beaten, burned to death over 'blasphemous' text messages
RE
03:26aS.Africa's central bank to hike by 50bps on May 19 for first time since 2016
RE
03:25aN.Korea gets offers of aid to fight COVID as it lacks vaccines
RE
03:25aGermany promises G7 show of unity against Russia as ministers meet
RE
03:25aLondon stocks bounce even as slowdown, inflation woes linger
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's rand firms, central banks in focus
RE
03:23aAustralia says Chinese spy ship's presence off west coast 'concerning'
RE
03:21aU.S. lawmakers to travel to Europe over N.Ireland worries-Guardian
RE
03:17aCopper wallows near multi-month lows on slowdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
2Bitcoin set for record losing streak as 'stablecoin' collapse crushes c..
3FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
4Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
5Quantafuel ASA | First quarter results 2022

HOT NEWS