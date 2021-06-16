U.S. lawmakers urge EPA to reject exempting refiner from biofuel mandates

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. congressional
members sent a letter on Wednesday to the Environmental
Protection Agency, urging the administration to reject any
action that would exempt oil refiners from mandates to blend
biofuels into the nation's fuel mix.
The letter comes after a report from Reuters last week that
said President Joe Biden's administration, under pressure from
labor unions and U.S. senators including from his home state of
Delaware, is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil
refiners from the mandates.
The letter was signed by lawmakers from both the U.S. Senate
and the House of Representatives and states including Iowa and
Illinois. It included Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and
Representative Cheri Bustos from Illinois.
The letter was also addressed to the National Economic
Council.
"We support your efforts to address climate change, but we
are concerned that rolling back the RFS obligation for refiners
directly contradicts this work," the letter said. "Following
through on the actions reportedly under discussion would
directly undermine your commitment to address climate change and
restore integrity to the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard) and we
urge you to reject them."
Under the RFS, refiners must blend biofuels into their fuel
mix or buy credits, known as RINs, from those that do. Refiners
can apply for exemptions to the obligations if they can prove
the mandates harm them financially.
In the letter, the lawmakers asked EPA instead to stabilize
the RIN marketplace by issuing a proposed rule for renewable
volume blending obligations for 2021 and 2022.
The lawmakers behind Wednesday's letter largely represent
corn-producing states. The RFS policy has pitted some oil
refiners and corn groups against each other, as oil refiners
find the mandates expensive, while they help boost demand for
corn-based ethanol.
