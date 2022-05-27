Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. lawyer Avenatti should serve consecutive sentences -prosecutors

05/27/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former attorney Michael Avenatti exits after the guilty verdict at the United States Courthouse in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer who took on former U.S. President Donald Trump, should serve consecutive prison terms for two recent criminal convictions, prosecutors argued on Friday, rejecting his request to serve time concurrently.

Avenatti, 51, rose to cable news stardom in 2018 by defending porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump. But the Los Angeles-based lawyer's career unraveled amid accusations he stole from Daniels and extorted $25 million from Nike Inc.

In a court filing late on Thursday, federal prosecutors in Manhattan - who secured Avenatti's conviction earlier this year for embezzling nearly $300,000 in Daniels' book proceeds - said he should serve a "substantial" prison term for a fraud charge and a two-year sentence for a related identity theft charge.

They said he should serve both sentences in addition to the 2-1/2-year prison term for his 2020 conviction in the Nike case.

"Not only did the defendant lie to and steal from someone in breach of his solemn duties, but at the very same time he was doing so, he was appearing on television and other media, falsely presenting himself as Daniels' champion," prosecutors wrote.

Avenatti is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on June 2.

Avenatti last week asked for a three-year sentence in the Daniels case, with one of those years to be served concurrently with the Nike sentence, reducing his overall prison time.

"The Government's recommendation is simply greater than necessary to achieve the statutory goals of sentencing in federal court," Avenatti's legal team said in a statement.

Avenatti has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.

Daniels is known for receiving $130,000 from Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for remaining quiet ahead of the 2016 election about sexual encounters she says she had with Trump, which he has denied.

Avenatti successfully freed Daniels from her nondisclosure agreement with Trump.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New YorkEditing by Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pKeep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
RE
12:38pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:37pProsecutors urge jury to convict ex-Clinton campaign lawyer for lying to FBI over Trump tip
RE
12:35pDepp, Heard lawyers make final pitch to jurors in defamation case
RE
12:33pKeep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
RE
12:30pIsraeli forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say
RE
12:27pProtesters holding photos of shooting victims gather outside NRA convention in Texas
RE
12:27pSouth African rand firms as dollar heads for weekly drop
RE
12:26pKore-eda brings Korean road trip drama to Cannes with 'Broker'
RE
12:26pSouth Africa arrests former Transnet executives for alleged graft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5How Broadcom CEO Tan shaped a tech giant through acquisitions

HOT NEWS