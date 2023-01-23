Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. leading indicators index falls for 10th straight month

01/23/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries a shopping bag along 5th Avenue during the holiday season in New York

(Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity tumbled for a 10th straight month in December with a widespread weakening outlook for manufacturing, home building and both job and financial markets.

The Conference Board on Monday said its Leading Economic Index slid 1.0% in December following a downwardly revised decline of 1.1% in November. The decline exceeded all 22 forecasts in a poll of economists by Reuters, which had a median expectation of a decline of 0.7%.

"The U.S. LEI fell sharply again in December - continuing to signal recession for the U.S. economy in the near term," Ataman Ozyildirim, the Conference Board's senior director for economics, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:15aU.S. Supreme Court spurns attorney-client privilege fight in crypto tax probe
RE
11:13aNigeria tax receipts rise 56% in 2022 - revenue service
RE
11:11aFormer nun adds to abuse accusations against prominent Slovenian Jesuit priest
RE
11:11aMexico president says central bank has acted well in regard to m…
RE
11:04aTurkmenistan resumes gas supplies to Uzbekistan
RE
11:03aWall Street rises as chipmakers lead tech shares higher
RE
10:59aGermany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland
RE
10:57aU.S. Treasury emphasizes IRS customer service as tax seasons begins
RE
10:54aSouth African retailer TFG posts 17% third-quarter sales jump
RE
10:52aExplainer-How to correctly re-export German tanks
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
2Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Close Brothers, Skyworks, V..
3Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
4Spotify Layoffs Expected as Early as This Week, Bloomberg Reports
5Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

HOT NEWS