U.S. lease sale off Alaska coast draws one bid

Dec 30 (Reuters)
The U.S. government on Friday received just a single bid,
from Hilcorp Alaska, for oil and gas drilling rights off the
coast of Alaska the first federal auction in the region in more
than five years.
The offer of nearly 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet
was among the concessions to the oil and gas sector included in
President Joe Biden's signature climate change law, the
Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Under the law, the Interior Department is required to hold
the sale by Dec. 31. The agency had scrapped the Cook Inlet sale
earlier this year before the IRA passed, citing a lack of
industry interest.
Hilcorp Alaska is a unit of Hilcorp Energy LP, the
largest privately owned U.S. energy producer. The Texas based
independent exploration and production (E and P) company invests
in legacy assets.
The Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
(BOEM) announced that Hilcorp offered the only bid for a block
offered on Friday for $63,983. BOEM oversees offshore energy
development for the Interior Department.
BOEM had offered 193 blocks covering about 958,202 acres
(387,771 hecatres). Cook Inlet stretches 180 miles (290 km) from
Anchorage to the Gulf of Alaska.
Last week, five environmental groups sued the administration
to block the sale, alleging it had not adequately considered the
auction's impact on climate change as well as the consequences
for threatened species such as the Cook Inlet beluga whale and
humpback whales.
"This damaging sale never should have happened in the first
place, and we’ll continue challenging it in court and fighting
to preserve beautiful Cook Inlet," said Kristen Monsell, oceans
legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said on
Friday.
The federal government has held several oil and gas lease
sales in the Cook Inlet since the 1970s, but no production has
occurred in federal waters there to date. There are 14 active
federal leases in Cook Inlet, all of which were purchased by
Houston-based Hilcorp at the last federal auction in the region
in 2017.
Operating oil and gas platforms in the area are all in state
waters, but oil production has declined substantially since
peaking in the 1970s.
The areas offered for leasing have the potential to produce
192.3 million barrels of oil and 301.9 billion cubic feet of
natural gas, according to an Interior Department estimate.
Following Friday's sale, there will be a 90-day evaluation
process to ensure the taxpayer fair market value before a lease
is awarded.
