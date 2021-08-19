U.S. lets states use federal pandemic funds to extend jobless aid

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. states can use federal
pandemic-related funds passed this year to extend unemployment
aid, President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday,
saying the Delta variant impact on some local economies may mean
people need help for longer.
"There are some states where it may make sense for
unemployed workers to continue receiving additional assistance
for a longer period of time, allowing residents of those states
more time to find a job in areas where unemployment remains
high," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Labor
Secretary Martin Walsh told congressional leaders in a letter.
"The Delta variant may also pose short-term challenges to
local economies and labor markets," they added.
Extra federal unemployment benefits will expire as planned
on Sept. 6, they said. But states can tap funds from a law
enacted in March called the American Rescue Plan, they told the
heads of the Senate Finance Committee and the House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
COVID-19 deaths in the United States reached a five-month
high this week, with cases most prevalent in the U.S. South as
the highly contagious Delta variant continued to spread,
according to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps.
Surging infections have threatened to upend the nation's
battle with the pandemic as well as its economic recovery.
Still, data released on Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless
claims hit a 17-month low as the ranks of the unemployed
continued to shrink despite threats from rising COVID-19 cases.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey
Editing by Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama)