U.S. lifts defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for FY 2023
09/16/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has lifted defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for fiscal year 2023, the State Department said on Friday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)
© Reuters 2022
