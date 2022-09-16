Advanced search
U.S. lifts defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for FY 2023

09/16/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has lifted defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for fiscal year 2023, the State Department said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)


© Reuters 2022
