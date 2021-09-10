U.S. lifts forecasts for corn, soybean harvests

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government lifted its
forecast for the country's corn harvest by 1.7% on Friday after
farmers devoted more acres to the grain than previously
reported.
The domestic soybean production outlook also was raised
after some timely rains in August - a critical development month
for the oilseed - raised expectations of record yields in key
production areas east of the Mississippi River.
Traders have been closely monitoring U.S. crop development
as a bumper harvest would help to ease fears of global food
inflation after crop shortfalls in Brazil and other parts of the
world.
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures, which had been
trading close to unchanged before the forecasts came out,
rallied to session highs after the data was released. Corn
futures quickly sank to their lowest since Jan. 25,
dropping below the $5 a bushel threshold, but recovered most of
their losses as the market digested the news.
"We went into this report very oversold and the market was
already fearful of bigger acres and bigger yield and bigger
ending stocks," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in
West Des Moines, Iowa. "That was all dialed in."
U.S. corn production will reach 14.996 billion bushels,
which would be the second biggest harvest ever. The harvest
forecast was based on an average yield of 176.3 bushels per
acre, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly
World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Planted
corn acreage was increased to 105.6 million from 104.1 million.
Soybean production was seen at 4.374 billion bushels on an
average yield of 50.6. If realized, the soybean crop would be
the third biggest ever and yields would tie for the second
highest.
In August, the USDA forecast corn production of 14.750
billion bushels and soybean production of 4.339 billion. Yields
were seen at 174.6 and 50.0, respectively.
Analysts had been expecting corn production to be pegged at
14.942 billion bushels and soybean production at 4.377 billion
bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Susan Fenton)