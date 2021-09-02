Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. loans Exxon Mobil 1.5 mln bbls of crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

09/02/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday authorized an exchange of 1.5 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to Exxon Mobil to relieve fuel disruptions in Hurricane Ida's wake.

The loan of oil to Exxon Mobil's Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana is aimed to "alleviate any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida to ensure the region has access to fuel as quickly as possible," the Energy Department said.

Several refineries including Baton Rouge remained cut off from crude and products supplies from the south via ship and barge after portions of the Mississippi River were closed by several sunken vessels.

The oil must be paid back to the SPR at a later date with interest.

The Energy Department said it encourages refiners to prioritize refined products for the affected region. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pS&P 500 advances on boost from oil stocks, Nasdaq retreats
RE
03:44pU.S. loans Exxon Mobil 1.5 mln bbls of crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve
RE
03:27pDollar lower after initial jobless claims data with payrolls on tap
RE
03:25pExclusive-Amazon to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service -sources
RE
03:23pFACEBOOK : Stocks charge ahead on U.S. data, dollar eases ahead
RE
03:22pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Integration of migrants is crucial for their successful contribution to economic development
PU
03:20pGM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
RE
03:20pCongo says 12 dead following Angola mine tailings leak
RE
03:15pStocks charge ahead on U.S. data, dollar eases ahead
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says 174,973,937 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 2 vs 174,600,017 individuals as of sept 1
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
3S&P 500 advances on boost from oil stocks, Nasdaq retreats
4U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..

HOT NEWS