U.S. loans Exxon Mobil 1.5 mln bbls of crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary
Jennifer Granholm on Thursday authorized an exchange of 1.5
million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
(SPR) to Exxon Mobil to relieve fuel disruptions in
Hurricane Ida's wake.
The loan of oil to Exxon Mobil's Baton Rouge refinery in
Louisiana is aimed to "alleviate any logistical issues of moving
crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida to ensure the
region has access to fuel as quickly as possible," the Energy
Department said.
Several refineries including Baton Rouge remained cut off
from crude and products supplies from the south via ship and
barge after portions of the Mississippi River were closed by
several sunken vessels.
The oil must be paid back to the SPR at a later date with
interest.
The Energy Department said it encourages refiners to
prioritize refined products for the affected region.
