News: Latest News
U.S. looking to deepen economic partnership with Taiwan, Sullivan says

05/22/2022 | 04:21am EDT
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions during a media briefing at the White House in Washington

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high-tech issues, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, en route to Japan with President Joe Biden.

During his first trip to Japan since taking office, Biden will participate in a summit of the "Quad" grouping of countries, meeting with leaders of Japan, India and Australia. Issues of regional security will be high on the agenda.

"We do not want to see unilateral changes to the status quo and we certainly don't want to see military aggression. And we do want that message coming not just from us, but from a range of allies and partners, both in the region and beyond," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductors and supply chains."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
