Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27

11/07/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP27 climate summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said.

The initiative, expected to launch on Wednesday at the COP27 Summit in Egypt, proposes that companies buy carbon credits and the proceeds be used to fund renewable energy projects in countries seeking to replace fossil fuels such as coal, the people said.

Top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry has been canvassing companies in sectors including banking, consumer goods, shipping and aviation on the proposal, the people said. The idea is that companies would participate voluntarily.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Voluntary carbon markets are expanding rapidly, whereby credits are generated by activities including tree planting and solar power projects, although concerns persist about these credits being outside regulated markets. The voluntary market was valued at around $2 billion in 2021, almost quadruple the previous year, according to data provider Ecosystems Marketplace.

One incentive for a company to participate in the proposed scheme is that it could help reduce its own emissions balance sheet, assuming the company has operations in a country that is phasing out coal. Companies do not necessarily have big operations that they need to decarbonize in countries looking at transition deals such as Indonesia and Senegal, however.

Fossil fuel producers are excluded from participating in the proposed scheme, the people said, although the industry has been one of the largest users of carbon markets to date.

"Crediting of energy transition in a country is an interesting concept but some of the restrictions on participation need to be worked on if it is going to have any scale," said Dirk Forrister, chief executive of the International Emissions Trading Association.

"Right now, the idea is it should be narrowly applied to be bought by non-fossil fuel companies like tech companies and banks, which would restrict private sector demand."

(Additional reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Valerie Volcovici and Sarah McFarlane


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:18aFrench cardinal admits to abusing 14-year girl, withdraws from functions
RE
09:14aMastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
RE
09:13aU.N. hearings probing alleged Israeli rights abuses open in Geneva
RE
09:09aUkraine church leader: No deal with Russia if they see us as colony
RE
09:07aU.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27
RE
09:07aWall St set to open higher with focus on midterm elections
RE
09:02aCountries band together to keep forest promise
RE
09:01aStocks gain as investor optimism over China COVID dents dollar
RE
08:57aCOP27: What are they saying at the climate summit?
RE
08:45aGreece to ban sale of spyware amid wiretapping scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
2Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter
3Chinese stocks extend rally as investors hold fast to reopening bets
4China's Oct exports and imports contract, missing expectations
5Renault's talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns -sources

HOT NEWS