U.S. looks to leverage African diaspora in trade with Africa

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
plans to tap the African diaspora in the United States to
bolster trade with Africa, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, in
a push to work with people who understand "social nuances" on
the continent.
Working with diaspora-owned enterprises is part of the
revival of Prosper Africa, an initiative begun by former
President Donald Trump in 2018 that the Biden administration
aims to make the "centerpiece of U.S. economic and commercial
engagement with Africa."
Speaking at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit on Wednesday,
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said the diaspora
can overcome a major impediment to doing business overseas:
cultural gaps.
"America's African diaspora has a tremendous advantage in
African markets relative to their peers, because they understand
the market dynamics and social nuances better than anyone else,"
Graves said.
Prosper Africa will focus on clean energy, health,
agribusiness and transportation infrastructure. President Joe
Biden, who requested nearly $80 million for the initiative in
his budget proposal in May, aims to focus it on women and
equity, with an expanded role for small- and medium-sized
businesses.
For one member of the African diaspora community, past
experience with a similar initiative shows the difficulty of
getting the message out to businesses.
"Information on such programs usually does not get to the
people who need to know about it, because of the way it's
disseminated," said Omega Tawonezi, executive director of
Immigrant Community Services, who works with U.S.-based African
entrepreneurs.
