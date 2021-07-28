Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. looks to leverage African diaspora in trade with Africa

07/28/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to tap the African diaspora in the United States to bolster trade with Africa, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, in a push to work with people who understand "social nuances" on the continent.

Working with diaspora-owned enterprises is part of the revival of Prosper Africa, an initiative begun by former President Donald Trump in 2018 that the Biden administration aims to make the "centerpiece of U.S. economic and commercial engagement with Africa."

Speaking at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said the diaspora can overcome a major impediment to doing business overseas: cultural gaps.

"America's African diaspora has a tremendous advantage in African markets relative to their peers, because they understand the market dynamics and social nuances better than anyone else," Graves said.

Prosper Africa will focus on clean energy, health, agribusiness and transportation infrastructure. President Joe Biden, who requested nearly $80 million for the initiative in his budget proposal in May, aims to focus it on women and equity, with an expanded role for small- and medium-sized businesses.

For one member of the African diaspora community, past experience with a similar initiative shows the difficulty of getting the message out to businesses.

"Information on such programs usually does not get to the people who need to know about it, because of the way it's disseminated," said Omega Tawonezi, executive director of Immigrant Community Services, who works with U.S.-based African entrepreneurs. (Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29pMorgan Stanley raises pay for junior bankers, capital markets employees - source
RE
10:26pFord raises 2020 profit outlook after beating estimates
RE
10:23pQualcomm forecasts sales above Wall Street as supply bottlenecks ease
RE
10:16pU.S. looks to leverage African diaspora in trade with Africa
RE
10:15pTSX rises 0.28% to 20,230.40
RE
10:14pGloomy outlook dulls PayPal's quarterly profit beat
RE
10:11pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:09pFacebook warns growth to slow significantly, mandates vaccine for U.S. staff
RE
10:09pCommunications Services Up On Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:08pTech Ticks Down After Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
3Fed says economic recovery remains on track despite COVID-19 surge
4International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS