Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. man gets 60 years for sex trafficking, extorting college students

01/20/2023 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sentencing of Lawrence Ray in New York

(Reuters) - A New Jersey man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday on U.S. sex trafficking and other charges for grooming, abusing and extorting millions of dollars from a group of Sarah Lawrence College students.

Lawrence Ray, 63, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan following his conviction on charges he used sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse to control and extort students at the private New York college over a 10-year period, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

"Larry Ray is a monster. For years, he inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims. Students who had their lives ahead of them. He groomed them and abused them into submission for his own gain," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Ray moved into his daughter's dormitory room at the college located north of New York City in 2010. He then began to groom his victims through sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation and threats of physical violence, prosecutors said.

The victims paid Ray millions of dollars by draining their parents' savings, opening credit lines and soliciting contributions from acquaintances. At his direction, some performed unpaid labor for him and earned money through prostitution, prosecutors said.

Among his victims, one woman was forced into commercial sex acts and paid him more than $500,000 of her proceeds from prostitution. Ray collected sexually explicit photographs of her and once nearly suffocated her to coerce her into performing the acts, prosecutors said.

He also used psychological and physical abuse to coerce three other female victims to perform unpaid labor at a family member's property in North Carolina, prosecutors said.

Ray was arrested in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, extortion, forced labor and money laundering. He was convicted in April after a month-long trial.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:04pBritish Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
RE
04:00pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 0.67%, the dow lost 2.7…
RE
04:00pWall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
RE
03:44pU.S. man gets 60 years for sex trafficking, extorting college students
RE
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.655% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.483% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.181% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:39pNew Zealand Labour Party: Chris Hipkins sole candidate to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader
RE
03:30pU.S. approves design for NuScale small modular nuclear reactor
RE
03:24pFrance now holds over 90% in EDF, allowing for squeeze-out, ministry says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
2Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Hedge fund industry lost $125 billion worth of assets in 2022 - HFR
5Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales

HOT NEWS