U.S. manufacturing cycle likely peaked in third quarter: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. economic output rose at
an annualised rate of 2.6% in the three months from July to
September, according to advanced estimates published by the
Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday.
The resumption of growth comes after economic output
contracted by 0.6% in the second quarter and 1.6% in the first
(“National income and product accounts”, BEA, Oct. 27).
Beneath the headlines, however, the details in the report
confirm the economy is losing momentum, with the slowdown
concentrated in manufacturing, freight and merchandise.
In the third quarter, headline growth in real gross domestic
product was boosted by positive contributions from faster
exports (+1.6 percentage points), slower imports (+1.1 points)
and more government spending (+0.4 points).
Inventory changes continued to make a negative contribution
(-0.7 points) to gross domestic product for the second quarter
in a row.
But exports, imports, government spending and inventories
all exhibit significant volatility from one quarter to the next.
Underlying momentum is better captured by data for real
final sales to private domestic purchasers, which includes
personal consumption expenditures and fixed investment.
Real final sales to private domestic purchasers (FSPDP)
increased at an annualised rate of just 0.1% in the three months
from July to September, the slowest rate since 2009 and before
that 2002.
FSPDP have decelerated for four quarters running from 2.6%
in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 2.1% in the first quarter of
2022 and 0.5% in the second quarter of 2022.
Chartbook: U.S. final sales
Personal consumption expenditures on merchandise fell at an
annualised rate of 1.2% between July and September after growing
by 2.3% at the end of 2021.
Services spending was stronger, advancing at an annualised
rate of 2.8%, but this was down from 3.5% in the final three
months of last year.
Fixed investment spending contracted at an annualised rate
of 4.9% between July and September, after contracting at a rate
of 5.0% between April and June.
The downturn in merchandise consumption and fixed investment
is consistent with decelerating manufacturing activity and new
orders shown in the surveys conducted by the Institute for
Supply Management.
The ISM manufacturing index slipped to 50.9 in September
(36th percentile for all months since 1980) from 53.0 in June
(52nd percentile), 57.1 in March (82nd percentile) and 58.8 in
December 2021 (90th percentile).
It is also consistent with reports of an abrupt fall in
spending on computers and other electronic equipment which has
hit semiconductor manufacturers hard.
The ensemble of statistics show the
merchandise-manufacturing-freight side of the economy likely hit
a temporary peak in the third quarter as spending was squeezed
by rapid inflation.
The much larger service sector was still expanding
relatively briskly but deceleration is likely to spill over from
merchandise in the next few quarters.
The exceptionally strong cyclical upswing following the
first wave of the pandemic in 2020 has faded in the face of
rapid inflation, higher interest rates and heightened
uncertainty.
The depth and duration of the ensuing cyclical downturn
remains uncertain and it is unclear whether it will be a
mid-cycle “soft patch” or a cycle-ending “recession”.
But slower growth will eventually take some strain out of
global supply chains and relieve pressure on energy and
commodity markets in 2023.
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)