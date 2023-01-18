Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

01/18/2023 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Matt Arnold, CEO of Look Trailers, tours the company's utility trailer manufacturing facility in Middlebury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.

Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Data for November was revised lower to show production at factories decreasing 1.1% instead of the previously reported 0.6%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

Output fell 0.5% on a year-on-year basis in December. It decreased at a 2.5% annualized rate in the fourth quarter.

Higher interest rates are undercutting demand for goods, which are mostly bought on credit. The dollar's past appreciation and a softening in global demand are also hurting manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy. In addition, spending is also shifting back to services.

National manufacturing has been shrinking since November, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management. The decline appears to have deepened as a report from the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday showed manufacturing in New York state plunged in January to levels last seen in May 2020.

The Fed last year raised its policy rate by 425 basis points from near zero to the 4.25%-4.50% range, the highest since late 2007. In December, the U.S. central bank projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023.

Production at auto plants fell 1.0% last month. There were also big declines in the output of machinery and wood products.

Mining output dropped 0.9% after declining 1.2% in November. Utilities production increased 3.8% as a cold snap across the country boosted demand for heating.

That offset some of the weakness in manufacturing and mining, leading to a 0.7% fall in overall industrial production. Industrial output decreased 0.6% in November. It fell at a 1.7% rate in the fourth quarter.

Capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, fell 1.0 percentage point to 77.5% in December. It is 0.7 percentage point below its long-run average.

Overall capacity use for the industrial sector fell 0.6 percentage point to 78.8%. It is 0.8 percentage point below its 1972-2021 average.

Officials at the U.S. central bank tend to look at capacity use measures for signals of how much "slack" remains in the economy - how far growth has room to run before it becomes inflationary.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.71% 0.70379 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.97% 1.24017 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7458 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.61% 1.08529 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.36% 0.012311 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.06% 0.65006 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Latest news "Economy"
10:24aFactbox-How top Mafia boss Messina Denaro escaped justice for 30 years
RE
10:23aLufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA
RE
10:19aNorthvolt says 'believes in Germany', battery plant talks ongoing
RE
10:15aDenmark backs UAE leadership of COP28 climate talks
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Rose in January, Signaling Turning Point -- NAHB
DJ
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:10aTakeaway CEO Groen: sales process for Grubhub 'difficult' given current M&A market
RE
10:08aU.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
RE
10:06aU.S. home builder spirits brighten to kick off 2023, NAHB says
RE
10:02aU.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5China reports big jump in foreign capital inflows on reopening bets

HOT NEWS