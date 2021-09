The U.S. Census Bureau said real median household income decreased to $67,500 in 2020, down 2.9% from 2019. The report also showed that the nation's poverty rate rose to 11.4% from 10.5% in 2019, the first increase after five years of declines.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)