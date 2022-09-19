Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

09/19/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, the U.S. Central Command said.

Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, the command said in a statement. https://bit.ly/3RVqVfe

The Green Village base was targeted last month in violence between the U.S. military and Iran-backed militants leaving at least one U.S. military service member in Syria with a minor injury.

The incident triggered a U.S response that killed two or three militants conducting the attacks.

The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT).

It gave no further details.

U.S. forces first deployed in Syria during the Obama administration's campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria, most of them in the east. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15aSome investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites
RE
01:08aMARKETMIND : Vigils
RE
01:05aIndian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus
RE
01:03aChinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting
RE
01:02aDollar off 20-year peak as Fed headlines big central bank week
RE
01:00aTAKE FIVE : A central bank bonanza
RE
12:51aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee nudges higher on RBI's call to fight inflation; Fed eyed
RE
12:43aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as strong tax collections aid sentiment; Fed meet eyed
RE
12:42aTaiwan August export orders likely contract as demand eases - Reuters poll
RE
12:31aChina's yuan eases ahead of bumper global central bank week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OneConnect expands its presence in the Middle East, by developing with ..
2Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..
3Chinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting
4Dye & Durham lowers buyout bid for Australia's Link, cites UK watchdog..
5Fugro N : Partial repayment of 2024 convertible bonds

HOT NEWS