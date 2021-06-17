U.S. motor vehicle travel jumped by 55% in April over 2020 levels

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 55%
more miles in April over pandemic levels in 2020 as more
Americans return to offices and resume trips.
The Federal Highway Administration said motorists drove
256.5 billion miles in April, up 90.6 billion miles over April
2020. In seasonally adjusted figures, travel in April was down
4.7%, or 12.3 billion miles, versus March 2021, the agency said.
In a sign of the pandemic's continuing impact on road use,
U.S. motorists drove 20 billion fewer miles in April versus
April 2019. Many Americans continue to work from home or are
only going into offices occasionally.
For all of 2020, road travel fell 13.2% to 2.83 trillion
vehicle miles, down 430 billion miles, the lowest in a year
since 2001.
Travel is starting to pick up in general, including air and
transit, as more Americans get vaccinated and return to offices
or take leisure or business trips.
There were about 500 million fewer airline passengers in
2020 and about 5.3 billion fewer trips in 2020 on buses and rail
systems.
U.S. airline passenger travel remains down about 25% over
prepandemic levels, but has risen sharply in recent months.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)