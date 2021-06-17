Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. motor vehicle travel jumped by 55% in April over 2020 levels

06/17/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 55% more miles in April over pandemic levels in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and resume trips.

The Federal Highway Administration said motorists drove 256.5 billion miles in April, up 90.6 billion miles over April 2020. In seasonally adjusted figures, travel in April was down 4.7%, or 12.3 billion miles, versus March 2021, the agency said.

In a sign of the pandemic's continuing impact on road use, U.S. motorists drove 20 billion fewer miles in April versus April 2019. Many Americans continue to work from home or are only going into offices occasionally.

For all of 2020, road travel fell 13.2% to 2.83 trillion vehicle miles, down 430 billion miles, the lowest in a year since 2001.

Travel is starting to pick up in general, including air and transit, as more Americans get vaccinated and return to offices or take leisure or business trips.

There were about 500 million fewer airline passengers in 2020 and about 5.3 billion fewer trips in 2020 on buses and rail systems. U.S. airline passenger travel remains down about 25% over prepandemic levels, but has risen sharply in recent months. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pFormer Global Ernst & Young Cybersecurity Managed Services Leader, Ben Trowbridge, Joins Abacode Board of Advisors
PR
02:32pU.S. corporate junk-bond spread narrows, lowest since 2007
RE
02:31pUk's rishi sunak has ruled out any further extension of support to businesses in england- ft
RE
02:25pGold slips over 2%, palladium sheds 10% as post-Fed slide accelerates
RE
02:19pCorn, soy plunge on U.S. weather, broad commodities sell-off
RE
02:16pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY  : proposed settlement with Phoenix Petroleum resolves Clean Water Act violations at North Dakota oil production facilities
PU
02:11pU.S. motor vehicle travel jumped by 55% in April over 2020 levels
RE
01:58pBiden may hinder oil and gas drilling even after court loss
RE
01:58pTech-heavy Nasdaq ignores hawkish Fed news to advance
RE
01:56pMajor Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS