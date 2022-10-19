U.S. mulls joint weapons production with Taiwan, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is
considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan,
Japan's Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, citing three
sources.
Washington wants to step up production capacity for
U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move
to bolster deterrence against China, Nikkei reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China
would never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, which
it views as its own territory, but that it would strive for a
peaceful resolution.
Taiwan's presidential office said earlier this week
Taiwan would not back down on its sovereignty and would not
compromise on freedom and democracy, but that meeting on the
battlefield was not an option.
The Nikkei report added that a person with direct knowledge
of the U.S. government's deliberations said discussions had
begun, while a different source said it was likely to take some
time.
Possibilities would include the U.S. providing technology to
produce weapons in Taiwan, or producing the weapons in the
United States using Taiwanese parts, the Nikkei added.
Tensions in the region remain high. On Tuesday, the Taiwan
Defence Ministry said two Chinese air force planes crossed the
Taiwan Strait median line.
