U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina
Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his
team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that
were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat
the current high inflation.
"We are looking at it. In fact, the president has asked us
on his team to analyze that. And so we are in the process of
doing that for him and he will have to make that decision,"
Raimondo told CNN in an interview on Sunday when asked about
whether the Biden administration was weighing lifting tariffs on
China to ease inflation.
"There are other products - household goods, bicycles, etc -
and it may make sense" to weigh lifting tariffs on those, she
said, adding the administration had decided to keep some of the
tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect U.S. workers and the
steel industry.
Biden has said he is considering removing some of the
tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of
Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter
trade war between the world's two largest economies.
China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut
costs for American consumers.
Raimondo also told CNN she felt the ongoing semiconductor
chip shortage could likely continue until 2024.
"There is one solution (to the semiconductor chip
shortage)," she added. "Congress needs to act and pass the Chips
Bill. I don't know why they are delaying."
The legislation aims to ramp up U.S. semiconductor
manufacturing to give the United States more of a competitive
punch against China.
Raimondo said she disagreed with the characterization that
Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan had contributed to
the current high inflation. Congress passed the COVID-19 relief
package a year ago before it was signed into law, marking a
signature achievement of Biden's first year in office.
