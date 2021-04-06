U.S. must invest heavily to stay No. 1 economy -White House economist

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States must
invest heavily in its workforce, infrastructure, research and
development to remain competitive and stay the world's largest
economy, Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of
Economic Advisers, said on Tuesday.
U.S. investments in R&D had fallen by a third as a
percentage of economic output since 1960, while spending on
infrastructure had been halved over the last 50 years, Rouse
told an online event hosted by the Washington Center for
Equitable Growth and Groundwork Collaborative.
She said the United States ranked "dead last" in spending on
its workforce, compared to other advanced economies.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration won approval for a
$1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan, and is now working with
Congress to ensure passage of a $2.3 trillion infrastructure
investment package aimed at creating millions of jobs.
"We have not been making the kind of investment that we know
we need to be making if we're going to really keep up and ensure
that our economy is poised to remain No. 1 in the world," Rouse
said, adding that government spending was also required to
address broader issues, such as climate change.
She said President Joe Biden also believed that the current
situation posed a fundamental test for democracy, and whether
the United States could remain competitive in the race with
China to develop new technologies.
Biden last month said he would prevent China from passing
the United States to become the most powerful country in the
world, and remained convinced that democracy - not autocracy -
was the key to a succesful future.
"We know that there are these big challenges that are facing
us coming forward, and can a democratic or democratically
organized country get it together to make the kinds of
investments that we need," she said, "or do you need to go more
top-down such as China?"
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christopher Cushing)