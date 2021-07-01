U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - At least two dozen U.S. energy
firms, including Dominion Energy Inc and Sempra Energy
, have started producing hydrogen or testing its
viability in natural gas pipes to take advantage of existing
infrastructure as the world prioritizes lower-carbon fuels.
Nations worldwide are trying to reach net-zero carbon
emissions by 2050, but that will rely heavily on technology -
like hydrogen - that is in developmental stages. Utilities have
a potential advantage if they find that clean-burning hydrogen
can be successfully transported in existing gas pipes and power
plants.
But governments need legislation and regulation to encourage
energy companies to spend billions in order to reduce production
costs for green hydrogen, analysts said, before it can displace
fossil fuels. Almost all of the world's hydrogen production is
currently through fossil fuels, and large utilities are
currently mostly testing blends of natural gas and hydrogen in
their pipelines.
The companies experimenting with hydrogen are in early
stages. Canada's Enbridge Inc is blending up to 2%
hydrogen into its natural gas distribution systems in Ontario,
and just received approval to blend hydrogen in Quebec.
“We are looking to understand the potential either with the
existing system or, as we're continuing to modernize the gas
pipeline system, to ensure that new construction is
hydrogen-ready," said Pete Sheffield, Enbridge’s chief
sustainability officer.
Sempra's Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) utility, which
supplies gas to 22 million consumers, is working on pilot
programs to test the fuel in its pipelines and see how a blend
with natural gas affects the company's pipes, as well as
appliances and other equipment.
The first project would blend hydrogen in a mostly
residential area that SoCalGas can isolate from the rest of its
distribution system, said Jawaad Malik, chief environmental
officer.
Virginia-based Dominion is testing a 5% hydrogen blend in a
training facility in Utah and recently proposed a similar pilot
in North Carolina, said Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby.
Hydrogen is only considered clean if it is produced using
low- or no-carbon emitting energy sources like biomass, nuclear,
renewables or fossil fuels paired with carbon capture
technology.
"These types of proposals have not yet shown a path to a
deeply decarbonized gas system," said Julie McNamara, senior
energy analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Almost every gas turbine used to produce power can burn
fuels containing about 5% to 10% hydrogen, said Jeff Goldmeer,
General Electric's emergent technologies director for
decarbonization. That would cut carbon dioxide emissions from
natural gas from the power sector, which has been one of the
fastest growing sources of demand for gas.
Roughly 36% of energy-related carbon emissions come from
fossil fuel-fired electricity generation, according to the
International Energy Agency (IEA).
A RISE IN PILOT PROGRAMS
To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, global hydrogen use
needs to expand to more than 200 million tonnes in 2030 from
less than 90 million tonnes in 2020, according to the IEA.
Reaching that goal will be difficult. Hydrogen production
and transport costs more than natural gas, for now. Evercore ISI
analysts said in a report this week that green hydrogen could
become cost-competitive with less clean versions by 2030.
GE has more than 75 turbines worldwide that use or have used
fuels containing hydrogen, which have produced more than 450
terawatt-hours (TWh) of power. U.S. utility-scale facilities
generated about 4,009 TWh of electricity in 2020, according to
U.S. federal data.
Technology will have to advance further to burn hydrogen as
a viable fuel rather than just as a small percentage of a
natural gas blend.
"Clean hydrogen will be constrained in supply for the
foreseeable future," said McNamara of the Union of Concerned
Scientists. "Blending it at a low level into a gas pipeline that
should be transitioned to electrification is just not the right
pathway to be taken today.
