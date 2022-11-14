Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
News 

U.S. natgas futures pare gains on Texas Freeport LNG delay rumors

11/14/2022 | 01:08pm EST
       Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared earlier gains on Monday from up over 8% to up just
3% on unconfirmed rumors that Freeport LNG delayed the restart of its liquefied natural gas export plant in
Texas from November to December.
    Traders noted prices were up much higher earlier in the day due to forecasts for colder weather than
previously expected and for higher heating demand through the end of November.
    Freeport LNG has said repeatedly that the plant, which shut after an explosion on June 8, would return in
November. Officials at Freeport were not immediately available for comment.
    On Friday, the market dropped more than 5% due in part to what Freeport LNG called fake tweets about
cracked pipes at the plant. Some traders said they called on the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
to investigate the tweets.
    "Any Tweets and/or posts on Freeport LNG branded letterhead that may have been obtained or published, are
reporting false information and are not legitimate, official public information from Freeport LNG," Freeport
said on Friday. 
    Front-month gas futures rose 14.4 cents, or 2.5%, to $6.023 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) at 1:20 p.m. EST (1820 GMT). Earlier in the session the contract was up over 8%.
    Rapid price changes over the past couple of weeks - futures gained or lost more than 5% on eight of the
past 10 days - boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index to its highest level since
hitting a record in October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the
future.
    FREEPORT DELAYS
    Sources familiar with Freeport LNG's filings with federal safety regulators told Reuters on Monday that
Freeport has not yet submitted a request to resume service to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
    Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs, energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates and others have said
that lack of a request to resume service likely means the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Freeport
export plant will not return until December.
    A couple of vessels were waiting to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism
Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected
to arrive in late November.
    But one vessel, Prism Brilliance, which had been waiting outside the Freeport plant, is now waiting
outside Corpus Christi in Texas where Cheniere Energy Inc has an LNG export plant, according to
Refinitiv data.
    GAS PRICES
    Gas futures are up about 66% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S.
exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and $27
at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 99.0 bcfd so far in
November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October.
    With the much colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would
jump from 121.7 bcfd this week to 126.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook
on Friday.
    The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.6 bcfd so far in November, up from
11.3 bcfd in October.
                                              Week ended     Week ended     Year ago   Five-year        
                                                Nov 11          Nov 4        Nov 11     average    
                                              (Forecast)      (Actual)                   Nov 11    
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):         +64            +79          +23          -5           
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):             3,644          3,580        3,640       3,656          
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average        -0.3%          -2.1%                                   
                                                                                                        
                                                                                                        
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)   Current Day     Prior Day    This Month  Prior Year   Five Year
                                                                           Last Year    Average      Average
                                                                                          2021     (2017-2021)
 Henry Hub                                       6.22           5.88          5.12        3.73        2.89
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                   33.11          29.97        27.71       16.04        7.49
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                        27.23          27.55        32.98       18.00        8.95
                                                                                                        
                                                                                                        
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                     
 Two-Week Total Forecast                      Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                          Norm        Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                    362            355          304         296          300
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                     6              7            8           11           9
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                    368            362          312         307          309
                                                                                                        
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                  
                                              Prior Week    Current Week   Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                       Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                     Month 
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                    98.8           98.7          99.8        95.3        89.6
 U.S. Imports from Canada                         6.2            7.7          7.4         8.8          8.2
 U.S. LNG Imports                                 0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                               105.0          106.4        107.3       104.1        97.9
                                                                                                        
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                     
 U.S. Exports to Canada                           2.3            2.1          2.1         3.3          2.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                           5.8            5.7          5.7         5.5          5.1
 U.S. LNG Exports                                11.5           12.5          12.8        11.3         6.4
 U.S. Commercial                                  8.5           14.2          16.1        12.0        11.5
 U.S. Residential                                11.6           23.0          26.4        18.2        17.2
 U.S. Power Plant                                29.1           31.4          30.3        27.4        26.0
 U.S. Industrial                                 22.6           25.2          25.5        23.4        24.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                  4.9            4.9          4.9         4.9          4.9
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                           2.1            2.7          2.8         2.7          2.1
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                          78.9           101.5        106.3        88.7        85.8
 Total U.S. Demand                               98.4           121.7        126.8       108.8        100.2
                                                                                                        
                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                
                                              Week ended     Week ended    Week ended  Week ended  Week ended
                                                Nov 18         Nov 11        Nov 4       Oct 28      Oct 21
 Wind                                              8             15            12          15          11
 Solar                                             3              3            3           3            3
 Hydro                                             7              6            5           5            5
 Other                                             3              3            2           2            3
 Petroleum                                         0              0            0           0            0
 Natural Gas                                      40             38            39          37          39
 Coal                                             18             16            18          18          19
 Nuclear                                          22             20            20          19          19
                                                                                                   
                                                                                                   
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
 Hub                                          Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>                                        4.80                               
 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>                             3.70                               
 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>                                  8.46                               
 Dominion South <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>                                3.31                               
 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>                                5.09                               
 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>                              4.25                               
 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>                                8.30                               
 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>                                      3.72                               
 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>                           4.09           4.07                               
                                                                                                   
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
 Hub                                          Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL>                                   51.50                              
 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL>                                      52.50                              
 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>                                   45.50                              
 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL>                                        125.00                              
 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL>                                    90.00                              
 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL>                                         91.00                              
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)

© Reuters 2022
