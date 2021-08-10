U.S. natgas output to rise, demand to fall in 2021 -EIA

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will rise in
2021 after falling last year due to coronavirus demand
destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.
Domestic demand for gas, meanwhile, will decline for a
second year in a row in 2021, EIA forecast.
EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 92.15 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 and 94.88 bcfd in 2022 from
91.35 bcfd in 2020. That compares with an all-time high of 93.06
bcfd in 2019.
