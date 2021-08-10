Log in
U.S. natgas output to rise, demand to fall in 2021 -EIA

08/10/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will rise in 2021 after falling last year due to coronavirus demand destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

Domestic demand for gas, meanwhile, will decline for a second year in a row in 2021, EIA forecast.

EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 92.15 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 and 94.88 bcfd in 2022 from 91.35 bcfd in 2020. That compares with an all-time high of 93.06 bcfd in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
