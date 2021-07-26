Log in
U.S. national security panel forced the scuttling of at least seven deals in 2020

07/26/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses deals and stock purchases to ensure they do not hurt national security, said in a report issued on Monday that the Trump administration forced the scrapping of at least seven deals in 2020.

The secretive committee provides little data about its activities, making the numbers released Monday of keen interest to investors and bankers whose future deals may come before the group.

CFIUS, a task force whose members are drawn from U.S. departments including Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security and Defense, among others, reviews deals on two tracks. On the shorter, 30-day track, it said that it was notified of 126 proposed transactions in 2020, the last year of the Trump administration, and one was withdrawn. That was up from 94 in 2019 and 20 in 2018, it said in the report to Congress.

On a longer 45-day track, which might include some deals which began on the shorter track, CFIUS reported it had assessed 187 proposed transactions in 2020, the last year of the Trump administration.

"In seven of these instances, the parties withdrew the notice and abandoned the transaction after either CFIUS informed the parties that it was unable to identify mitigation measures that would resolve its national security concerns or it proposed mitigation measures that the parties chose not to accept," the report said.

A transaction can be as big as a multibillion-dollar merger and as small as a significant stock buy.

In both tracks, the busiest categories in 2020 included electronics of various kinds, software publishers and computer systems design and electric power generation, the report said.

The vast majority of deals reviewed on the shorter track came from U.S. allies like Canada, which had 20, according to the report. China, the target of a crackdown by the Trump administration, had zero on the short track in 2018, three in 2019 and five on the shorter track last year, the report found.

On the longer track, the number of Chinese deals dwindled from 55 in 2018 to 25 in 2019 and 17 in 2020, the report found.

The report noted then-President Donald Trump's 2020 order demanding that ByteDance sell videosharing app TikTok, which it had bought in 2017.

Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, withdrew the order, as well as others, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by the apps. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
