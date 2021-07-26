U.S. national security panel forced the scuttling of at least seven deals in 2020

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses deals
and stock purchases to ensure they do not hurt national
security, said in a report issued on Monday that the Trump
administration forced the scrapping of at least seven deals in
2020.
The secretive committee provides little data about its
activities, making the numbers released Monday of keen interest
to investors and bankers whose future deals may come before the
group.
CFIUS, a task force whose members are drawn from U.S.
departments including Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security and
Defense, among others, reviews deals on two tracks. On the
shorter, 30-day track, it said that it was notified of 126
proposed transactions in 2020, the last year of the Trump
administration, and one was withdrawn. That was up from 94 in
2019 and 20 in 2018, it said in the report to Congress.
On a longer 45-day track, which might include some deals
which began on the shorter track, CFIUS reported it had assessed
187 proposed transactions in 2020, the last year of the Trump
administration.
"In seven of these instances, the parties withdrew the
notice and abandoned the transaction after either CFIUS informed
the parties that it was unable to identify mitigation measures
that would resolve its national security concerns or it proposed
mitigation measures that the parties chose not to accept," the
report said.
A transaction can be as big as a multibillion-dollar merger
and as small as a significant stock buy.
In both tracks, the busiest categories in 2020 included
electronics of various kinds, software publishers and computer
systems design and electric power generation, the report said.
The vast majority of deals reviewed on the shorter track
came from U.S. allies like Canada, which had 20, according to
the report. China, the target of a crackdown by the Trump
administration, had zero on the short track in 2018, three in
2019 and five on the shorter track last year, the report found.
On the longer track, the number of Chinese deals dwindled
from 55 in 2018 to 25 in 2019 and 17 in 2020, the report found.
The report noted then-President Donald Trump's 2020 order
demanding that ByteDance sell videosharing app TikTok, which it
had bought in 2017.
Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, withdrew the order,
as well as others, and ordered a Commerce Department review of
security concerns posed by the apps.
