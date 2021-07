New home sales dropped 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Monday. May's sales pace was revised down to 724,000 units from the previously reported 769,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of U.S. home sales, increasing 3% to rate of 800,000 units in June.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)