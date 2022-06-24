U.S. new home sales rebound in May; prices soar

* New home sales rebound 10.7% in May; April data revised up
* Median house price jumps 15.0% to $449,000 from year ago
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes unexpectedly rose in May, but the rebound is
likely to be temporary as home prices continue to increase and
the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
approaches 6%, reducing affordability.
New home sales jumped 10.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual
rate of 696,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said
on Friday. May's sales pace was revised higher to 629,000 units
from the previously reported 591,000 units.
Sales surged in the West and the densely populated South,
but declined in the Midwest and Northeast.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new home
sales, which account for 11.4% of U.S. home sales, would fall to
a rate of 588,000 units. Sales fell 5.9% on a year-on-year basis
in May. They peaked at a rate of 993,000 units in January 2021,
which was the highest level since the end of 2006.
The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
increased this week to more than a 13-1/2-year high of 5.81%,
from 5.78% last week, according to data from mortgage finance
agency Freddie Mac. The rate has surged more than 250 basis
points since January.
Data this week showed sales of previously owned homes fell
to a two-year low in May. Housing starts and building permits
also declined last month, though they remained at high levels.
But cooling demand could help to bring housing supply and demand
back into alignment and slow price growth.
The median new house price in May surged 15.0% from a year
ago to $449,000. There were 444,000 new homes on the market at
the end of May, up from 437,000 units in April. Houses under
construction made up roughly 65.8% of the inventory, with homes
yet to be built accounting for about 25.9%.
At May's sales pace it would take 7.7 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, down from 8.3 months in April.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Porter and Paul
Simao)